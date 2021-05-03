Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect
GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect
Arson suspected in Fruita LDS Church fire, reward being offered
Western Home and Garden show showcases local businesses
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
Biden hits the road to sell $4T economic plan
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, speaks at Guilford Technical...
EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants
Rev. William Barber II arrives for the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at...
Mourners gather for funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will need every Democratic...
Democrats seek narrow path to rein in cost of medicines