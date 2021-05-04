Advertisement

District 51 Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7

The school district encourages students and parents to remember their teachers and their efforts
Proclamations released by Mesa County and Grand Junction praised teachers and their efforts.
Proclamations released by Mesa County and Grand Junction praised teachers and their efforts.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday marked the first day of Mesa County Valley School District 51′s Teacher Appreciation Week, which lasts until May 7. The Mesa County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation praising local teachers and their efforts for students. Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade are also participating by releasing similar proclamations.

District 51 encourages students and families to show their appreciation through thank-you notes and other ways. According to Angela Christensen, District 51 Foundation Executive Director, “this week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, and to do it in a way that works best for you. Maybe it’s a note that you want to write to a teacher, or a little bouquet of flowers, or just a call and a ‘thank you,’ all of those are so appreciated by the teachers in our school district.”

Mesa County municipalities have been releasing teacher appreciation proclamations for the past five years in a row.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Car chase ends near Palisade High School, driver taken into custody
Prior mugshot of the wanted suspect
GJPD seeks public’s help to find assault suspect
Human remains found in stomach of euthanized bears
Colorado Parks and Wildlife find human remains in euthanized bears
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack

Latest News

COVID-19
Relaxed mask laws see Covid cases on the rise
The Grand Junction Visitor Center is located just off Horizon Dr.
Grand Junction Visitor Center re-opens
Car chase ends near Palisade High School, driver taken into custody
Glenwood Canyon rest areas closed along I-70