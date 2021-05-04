District 51 Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday marked the first day of Mesa County Valley School District 51′s Teacher Appreciation Week, which lasts until May 7. The Mesa County Board of Commissioners released a proclamation praising local teachers and their efforts for students. Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade are also participating by releasing similar proclamations.

District 51 encourages students and families to show their appreciation through thank-you notes and other ways. According to Angela Christensen, District 51 Foundation Executive Director, “this week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, and to do it in a way that works best for you. Maybe it’s a note that you want to write to a teacher, or a little bouquet of flowers, or just a call and a ‘thank you,’ all of those are so appreciated by the teachers in our school district.”

Mesa County municipalities have been releasing teacher appreciation proclamations for the past five years in a row.

