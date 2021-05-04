Advertisement

Girl, 5, reunited with mother after thieves steal car with her inside

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 5-year-old girl from Connecticut has been reunited with her mother after the car she was sleeping in was stolen while her mother was inside a gas station.

Mother Deserea Morris stopped at a gas station in Wolcott, Connecticut, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She left her 5-year-old daughter, who was asleep, and her 11-year-old son, who was on crutches, in the running car while she went inside.

Within minutes, surveillance video shows a blue Kia drive up next to Morris’ car. A suspect jumps inside her car and drives off, hitting another vehicle.

The 11-year-old boy jumped out of the car, but the 5-year-old was still inside. In the video, the boy could be seen running after the vehicle as the suspects sped out of the parking lot. He then alerted his mother to what had happened.

“My son came in the store, screaming that my daughter was taken,” Morris said. “I thought I was gonna die. It was the worst feeling ever.”

Police immediately started searching for the car and young girl inside. An all-points bulletin was issued, and an Amber Alert was being processed.

About two hours into the search, police found the car with the 5-year-old sleeping inside. The girl was not injured and was reunited with her grateful mother.

“I’m holding my daughter. I’m still shaken, and I’m just so happy to hold her and kiss her,” Morris said.

Morris says she learned a lesson from the incident and will be taking her kids inside stores with her from now on.

Police found fingerprints and DNA evidence in the recovered vehicle. If the suspects are found, they will be charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Fatal accident at Eastgate Shopping Center
Car chase ends near Palisade High School, driver taken into custody
Human remains found in stomach of euthanized bears
Colorado Parks and Wildlife find human remains in euthanized bears
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage
Glenwood Canyon rest areas closed along I-70

Latest News

Ruth Palacios and Arturo Xelo, a married couple from Mexico, work at their fruit stand in the...
How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Pfizer is expected to ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization of its vaccine for...
Vaccine manufacturers aim for COVID-19 vaccines for kids by fall
Mexico City fire fighters and rescue personnel work to recover victims from a subway car that...
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; at least 23 dead
If the suspects are found, they will be charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of...
Surveillance video shows suspects carjack vehicle with sleeping child inside