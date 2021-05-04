Advertisement

Hyundai recalls over 390K vehicles for possible engine fires

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.(Ahn Young-joon | AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for problems that can cause engine fires.

In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015.

Some are being recalled a second time.

Brake fluid can leak into a brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires.

