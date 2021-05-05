Advertisement

Husband of Colorado mom who went missing is suspected of murder; arrested nearly 1 year after Suzanne Morphew disappeared

Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
Photos of Suzanne Morphew, 49, provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of murder as he was arrested nearly one year after his wife disappeared in Colorado.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on May 10, 2020, Mother’s Day, while out for a bike ride near her Chaffee County home. To date, multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted numerous searches and taken hundreds of tips. Our previous coverage on her case can be found here.

According to online court records, her husband Barry Morphew is now facing the following charges:

-Murder, after deliberation

-Tampering with physical evidence

-Attempt to influence a public servant

The FBI has also been involved in the case. 11 News reached out for more information on what led up to the arrest and the following was sent:

“I can confirm that Mr. Morphew has been arrested, and I recommend you reach out to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for details,” Courtney Bernal with the Denver FBI Division wrote to 11 News. “The FBI continues to work with the Chaffee County SO, the 11th District Attorney’s Office, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.”

11 News has confirmed Morphew is in jail in Chaffee County. This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

