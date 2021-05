GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Kyah is our pet of the week! She is a three-year-old mixed breed, who loves her people. She does not do well with other pets or with younger children; older kids would be best. She is a big goofball and loves to run around and play.

Kyah is available for adoption.

