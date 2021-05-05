Advertisement

Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help to identify person who allegedly assaulted bicyclist

(KKCO/KJCT)
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify a person who reportedly assaulted a bicyclist in Glade Park.

Officials say on April 13, a bicyclist said they were riding on DS Road near 9 8/10 Road when they “flipped off” a driver for driving too close. That’s when the driver reportedly got out of the car and pushed the woman off her bike, and she broke her wrist.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old, 5′5 white female, average weight, with medium length blonde hair. The female was driving a light silver pickup.

