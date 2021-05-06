Chuck McDaniel elected Grand Junction mayor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has a new mayor and a new mayor pro-tem. The selection of the two took place at the City Council meeting today.

Chuck McDaniel was elected the Mayor of Grand Junction in a unanimous vote. Meanwhile, Anna Stout was elected Mayor Pro-Tem with six votes in favor and one against. Phillip Pe’a was the sole vote against Anna Stout. Also new to the City Council are the members who won their elections back in April, including District-at-Large Councilor Randall Reitz. According to him, marijuana regulations are an important issue for the council to address.

“I think we have lots of big issues coming up right now. The marijuana bill passed on the ballot back in April, and so we’re gonna spend lots of time, trying to make sure that we do that correctly, so we don’t have detriments to our community that have been faced by other communities who adopted marijuana.”

Since voters approved ballot measures allowing for marijuana sales in city limits, details on regulations surrounding that industry will need to be figured out. Reitz also wants to see Grand Junction continue to grow as it has in recent years.

“I think we’ve had great leadership over the last decade, and we are moving in a very positive direction, and my goal is to sustain and prolong that growth.”

Dennis Simpson, also newly elected, shared his view that changes need to be made regarding the council’s access to financial information.

“I think we need to do a better job of getting financial information to our staff and from our staff. In ‘to our staff,’ I mean, I believe we need to change the budget process so it’s more understandable and easier to digest at the council level that it has been in the past.”

Simpson said that the council needs financial information sooner to make decisions on spending money going forward.

During tonight’s meeting, city council also awarded a contract to FCI Constructors, LLC to build a new Fire Station #3.

The new City Councilors took their oaths of office this past Monday.

