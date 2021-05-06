D51 schools plan possible expansion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There’s a discussion of a possible Central High School renovation as well as an expansion for Grand Junction High School. This issue was brought to the board in 2019 but did not pass on the bond measure. D51 says the need is still there so they are going to try again.

School officials say when it comes to facility needs across the district, the first priority is replacing Grand Junction High School. The second-highest priority is replacing the north building at Central High School, which is one year younger than the main building at Grand Junction High School and does not have an elevator for accessibility and has heating and ventilation issues.

Board members have not yet decided whether to ask voters for a bond measure this fall, but if they do, a new Grand Junction High School would be included in the ballot question. On Tuesday, the board discussed - but made no decisions about - whether to include Central in a bond measure question this fall or to reserve a bond question for Grand Junction High School alone.

Board members talked about a few different options: including GJHS and CHS in one bond measure, including CHS in a later bond measure, or finding another way to pay for improvements at Central, such as savings from the 2017 Bond Measure. The board hopes to have enough information to decide whether to progress with a GJHS project alone or to include Central by early June.

