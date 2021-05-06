Advertisement

Grand Junction annexing land on D1/2 Road

Formerly agricultural land, it could become residential
The tract of land sits alongside D 1/2 road in Grand Junction, Colo.
The tract of land sits alongside D 1/2 road in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council voted to annex a thirteen-acre plot of land along D 1/2 Road today.

The lot currently sits largely vacant and has been used for agricultural purposes. Prodigy Homes and Development wants to construct a housing development on the tract. The land is expected to be home to about 70 to 100 dwelling units. The city expects an additional $12,000 to $17,000 in property tax revenue annually once the site is developed.

