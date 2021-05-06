Mesa County Public Health: India variant of COVID-19 found in county, first cases of its kind in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) confirmed on Thursday that five Mesa County females have tested positive with the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2, which was first identified in India in December of last year.

MCPH says that the five females are from different households, and they range in age from 30 to 65. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says that none of the people who tested positive have travel history and that it is unknown how it reached Colorado.

To date, these are the first cases of this variant to be identified in the state of Colorado.

MCPH says that because viruses are constantly changing, it is normal to see variants appear over time. They also say that vaccinations can slow the spread of the illness and that scientists believe that the approved vaccines on the market are effective in providing immunity against emerging variants.

India is currently seeing their biggest increase in cases since the pandemic started, and the United States announced that they are temporarily shutting off travel with the country.

Here in Mesa County, cases have been ticking upward for the last few weeks. 46 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, with 20 residents currently being hospitalized with the illness.

