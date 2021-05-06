Advertisement

One confirmed fatality in single-vehicle crash in Delta County

By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon near the town of Paonia.

CSP says the crash was called in around 12:45 p.m. and happened near O Road and Thompson Road. They say the driver was killed in the crash and was the sole passenger in the vehicle.

We will continue to update this story when more information is received.

