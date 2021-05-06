One confirmed fatality in single-vehicle crash in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon near the town of Paonia.

CSP says the crash was called in around 12:45 p.m. and happened near O Road and Thompson Road. They say the driver was killed in the crash and was the sole passenger in the vehicle.

