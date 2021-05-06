Suspect arrested in connection to April 2 Palisade shooting
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Police Department released that they arrested Joseph Gossett, 26, in connection to the April 2 shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Iowa Ave. in Palisade.
One person was hospitalized in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
The Palisade PD says that the case remains under investigation.
Gossett has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.
