Suspect arrested in connection to April 2 Palisade shooting

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Police Department released that they arrested Joseph Gossett, 26, in connection to the April 2 shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Iowa Ave. in Palisade.

One person was hospitalized in the shooting, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Palisade PD says that the case remains under investigation.

Gossett has been remanded to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

