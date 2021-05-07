Authorities seek public’s help to locate missing Grand Junction teen

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday morning to ask for the public’s help to locate missing 15-year-old Cynthia Avila of Grand Junction.

She was last seen on April 23.

The teen is 5′4″, 110 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Although she is missing from Grand Junction, the Pueblo Police Department is also interested in her whereabouts.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

