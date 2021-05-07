Community Hospital celebrates their nurses’ work during pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many hospitals faced a multitude of challenges throughout the pandemic, and during Nurses Week, Community Hospital is recognizing its nurses for the work they’ve done to overcome obstacles this past year.

At the beginning of the pandemic, health care workers faced a lot of unknowns. So much about patient care was changing and Community Hospital focused on educating, communicating with, and supporting both its staff and patients.

We talked to the hospital’s chief operating officer. He commended Community’s nurses for their ability to be able to adapt regardless of the circumstance.

“They’ve been outstanding and one thing they’ve done so very well is what nurses do and they keep patients at the heart of the focus of their care,” says operating officer Joe Gerardi. “They’ve done that very well so it’s an honor to acknowledge them during Nurse’s Week.”

Gerardi encourages anyone interested in a career in health care to pursue it. He says that nursing is the most trusted profession and there are many avenues in nursing to explore.

