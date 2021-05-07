Advertisement

Construction to begin on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to improve roadway

Map of the project area
Map of the project area(CDOT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction will begin next week on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to remove dips and bumps on the roadway.

The project will take place from mile point 47 to mile point 64 near Delta. The project includes a new asphalt surface along with guardrail and striping improvements.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says upon the completion of the project, drivers will experience a smoother, safer ride on the well-traveled roadway.

“Some call this stretch of road the ‘Delta Dips,’ others the ‘roller coaster,’” said Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Drivers of this stretch know why it needs to be repaired, and that’s exactly why CDOT made it a priority in the ten-year plan, and why it was shovel ready and shovel worthy when federal stimulus dollars became available.”

“I’m very happy this section of US 50 is getting the attention it needs,” said Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes. “It’s so critically important for Delta, Montrose, and Mesa counties.

“It takes a host of organizations working together to get these types of projects designed, funded, and completed,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. “I look forward to the completed project that will serve the thousands of daily passengers along US 50.”

Additional work will consist of shoulder work, full-depth reclamation, milling, and striping.

The travel impacts that the project will cause are listed below:

  • Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Motorists should plan for single lane traffic, head-to-head traffic with a 12 ft. width restriction, and a reduced speed limit throughout the work zone.
  • Anticipated completion date is November 2021.


