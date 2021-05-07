Advertisement

Fruita for Equality kick off event begins May 7th

Raising out of hatred
Raising out of hatred(Taylor Burke)
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tonight is the kick off event of Fruita for Equality, a month long community read event that is meant to spark the conversation on race, diversity, and inclusivity. This is a grassroots initiative set to promote and support an open dialogue through meaningful, healthy conversations and action in the community.

This event will be centered around the book “Rising Out of Hatred” which contains a powerful narrative about one’s capacity to change their heart and mind. Fruita for Equality feels the book and discussions are relevant to current events as the country wrestles with questions of equality. “Fruita for Equality is excited to support a meaningful, book-based conversation on the topics of race within our community,” said Shanachie Carroll, manager of the Mesa County Libraries Fruita Branch and a member of the Fruita for Equality committee. “We are excited to share this narrative with our community and hope that it sparks a healthy discussion on community values.” These topics are a huge talking point today. By starting in the community, organizers hope the conversations about diversity will spread throughout the region.

Collaborators in Fruita for Equality include Mesa County Libraries, Fruita Rotary, the city of Fruita, and Lithic Bookstore and Gallery. The event is supported by a grant from the American Library Association. with a focus on the transformation of rural communities. The grant is all about facilitating a discussion for the community and uses the library as a conduit.

