Advertisement

KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers

By CNN staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.

The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across the nation.

KFC says it has seen a growth in sales as more people opt for the convenience of drive-thru, carry-out, and delivery.

The open positions will be both full-time and part-time.

The company has re-launched a careers site for those looking to apply for a job.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female driver dies in rollover accident on I-70 near Clifton exit
Mesa County Public Health: India variant of COVID-19 found in county, first cases of its kind in Colorado
One confirmed fatality in single-vehicle crash in Delta County
The tract of land sits alongside D 1/2 road in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand Junction annexing land on D1/2 Road
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Husband of Suzanne Morphew appears in Colorado courtroom 1 day following arrest for her suspected murder

Latest News

Hiring signs are posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa.,...
Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’
Demonstrators burn representations of Israeli and U.S flags during the annual Al-Quds, or...
Palestinians, Israel police clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque; 53 hurt
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter takes off and lands in this video captured on April 19, 2021.
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air