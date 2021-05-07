Mobile vaccine clinic comes to Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus made a stop in Palisade on Friday. It was the first large vaccination event to be held in Palisade.

The vaccine bus will continue to make its way through Mesa County, while also expanding their route, with two events in Clifton added for next week. The bus comes to Delta on Sunday, then the DeBeque Community Center on Monday morning from 9-11 a.m. The bus will head to Collbran Monday afternoon, the Gateway Fire Station on Tuesday, and those two events in Clifton will be held next Wednesday and Friday.

The bus route started in Summit County, then went to Eagle County, finally to Garfield County and Routt County before reaching Mesa. Nolan Cesky says this was his first opportunity to get the vaccine in Palisade, without having to venture far out into other communities.

“It’s mostly for my family to make sure they’re safe, anybody that I hang around or anything, that way if I go anywhere I’m not endangering anyone,” Cesky said, adding, “I’ll probably get the Pfizer.”

Alex Hutchins works for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. He was born and raised in Fruita, and even helped set up this vaccination route through the Western Slope. The bus will be in his hometown on Saturday at Fruita Civic Center Park.

“I was born and raised on a farm in Western Colorado, outside of Fruita,” Hutchins explains. “Really what this job has been to me is giving back to the community. My uncle is from Delta and he got COVID, so being able to come back and give this life saving vaccine to people, it’s why I do this work, it’s why I love this job.”

