One vehicle crash closes east bound lanes of I-70 at Clifton exit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person was killed in a single vehicle rollover near mile marker 37 Thursday night. Around 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the interstate in the area of the Clifton exit. A pick up truck was driving westbound near mile marker 38 when it lost control, drove across the median and rolled, partially blocking east bound lanes.

A woman is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene. The Mesa County Coroner will determine the cause of death and identity of the victim. Eastbound lanes of I-70 remained closed until just before midnight.

