Pfizer starts application for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

(Gray News) - Pfizer/BioNTech has begun its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older, the companies announced.

It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine to be assessed for full FDA approval in the U.S.

All vaccines are being used under an emergency authorization.

The companies also submitted an application to expand the current emergency use authoritization for their COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals 12 to 15 years of age.

BREAKING: Today, with @BioNTech_Group, we initiated the submission of a BLA for @FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years and older. pic.twitter.com/KSygGr3ZyD — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) May 7, 2021

