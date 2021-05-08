Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 60-year-old Grand Junction man has turned himself in following a warrant for his arrest.

David Hamilton is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Hamilton was a teacher at mount Garfield Middle School.

The incident happened between November and December of last year. We reached out to District 51 to find out if Hamilton was still employed with the district. We have not yet heard back from the district. Hamilton turned himself in on March 24th.

