Mavericks lose RMAC Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mavericks fell to Westminster in the RMAC final. The Mavs played the Griffins twice this season and beat them in both games.

The Mavs trailed all four periods. Trent Pernell lead the team with three goals while Carson Schwark and Jed Brummett finished with two each. The Mavs rotated three goalkeepers with Joey Quinn had the most saves with five. The Mavs outshot the Griffins 56-50 and scooped up more ground balls with 56. The Mavs crawled their way back but ran out of time as they fell, 17-13.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.