Mule Deer Association uses archery to raise money for charity

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mule Deer Association held their second annual archery tournament after a year off due to the pandemic. The all day event was put together as a way to encourage youth and women to get into hunting and other outdoor activities. It is through the recruitment of these groups that the association seeks to keep their hunting heritage alive and spread that joy to families. The archery tournament is broken down by class for organized shooters and featured raffles, giveaways and prizes so its fun for all ages to be involved.

The Mule Deer Association is dedicated to the extension of Colorado’s mule deer herds. All the funds brought in from the tournament go directly to the habitat which actively seeks to increase mule deer populations in Colorado through sound wildlife management practices, translocation of deer, and restoration of the biological balance between predators and mule deer. The association will then educate the public and government entities on management activities effecting mule deer.

The Colorado mule Deer Association has regular fundraising events to help raise money to help improve habitat and the wilderness in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.