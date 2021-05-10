Avelo airline takes first flight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Upon touch down, the first ever Avelo flight was greeted with a water salute. The salute is a tradition for all new airlines and its something the Grand Junction Regional Airport has not seen in 15 years.

Grand Junction was one of eleven cities across the west that were chosen, and the airline credited Grand Junction for its scenery and outdoor activities, among other amenities. “This is a testament to their confidence in our market and our community,” Angela Padalecki reflects, “Our community has demonstrated that, when new air service is added, they will use it and they will fly through our airport especially if it’s affordable.”

The airline’s CEO finds the timing perfect to serve Grand Junction during the summer peak but says the airline is ready to soar year-round. Introductory one-way fares start at $19 on all routes, marking an incredibly low rate to get to and from the West Coast. Flights start on May 9.

