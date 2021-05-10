Advertisement

Chipotle raising average wages to $15 per hour

Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.
Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is increasing employee wages.

The restaurant chain says workers make an average of $15 per hour.

The new pay scale will be rolled out by the end of June.

“Chipotle’s crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with average compensation of $100,000 while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business,” a company news release says.

Chipotle, like other chains in the fast-food industry, is trying to staff up for summer.

The restaurants have been struggling to hire workers as the pandemic appears to wane and business begins to return.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stand-off at the scene of the stabbing in Grand Junction, Colo.
Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction
David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
Female driver dies in rollover accident on I-70 near Clifton exit
Avelo touches down in Grand Junction for the first time
Avelo airline takes first flight
Map of the project area
Construction to begin on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to improve roadway

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Monday, May. 10, 2021.
Palestinians: 20 killed in fighting, including 9 children
InvestigateTV and the Gray DC Bureau partnered to look into gender inequities when behind the...
Collision Division: Crash test standards favor men, despite women being at higher risk for injury and death when behind the wheel
FILE - In this March 30, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after signing the PPP...
AP-NORC poll: Biden approval buoyed by his pandemic response
Lt. Diego Turuno of the Orlando Police Dept. describes how the shooting happened.
1 dead in shooting at U.S. customs building in Orlando