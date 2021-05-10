Advertisement

Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She was still listed on the jail website on Monday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long.

The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stand-off at the scene of the stabbing in Grand Junction, Colo.
Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction
David Hamilton turned himself in March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
Female driver dies in rollover accident on I-70 near Clifton exit
Avelo touches down in Grand Junction for the first time
Avelo airline takes first flight
Map of the project area
Construction to begin on US 50 between Delta and Grand Junction to improve roadway

Latest News

Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
Hamas fires rockets deep into Israel, escalating tensions
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines