Mother’s Day Event at Monumental Beer Works
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monumental Beer Works hosted a Mother’s Day event Sunday.
The event had six different vendors, all represented by small businesses around the Grand Valley.
The event also consisted of a ‘Mala for your Mama’ necklace making workshop by Dal Moon.
Monumental will continue to host events one weekend a month all in support of local small businesses on the Western Slope.
