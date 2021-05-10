Advertisement

Mother’s Day Event at Monumental Beer Works

Mother's Day at Monumental
Mother's Day at Monumental
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monumental Beer Works hosted a Mother’s Day event Sunday.

The event had six different vendors, all represented by small businesses around the Grand Valley.

The event also consisted of a ‘Mala for your Mama’ necklace making workshop by Dal Moon.

Monumental will continue to host events one weekend a month all in support of local small businesses on the Western Slope.

