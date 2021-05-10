SWAT team assists in arrest of alleged domestic violence suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mattew Rousso, 44, was arrested by Mesa County Sheriff Deputies on May 7 and is facing a slew of charges related to a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier that day.

The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a domestic violence report around 9:30 p.m. on May 7, which occurred at a residence in the 600 block of Americana Dr. Deputies then obtained probable cause for Rousso’s arrest, and attempted to make contact with him at the residence.

Rousso did not respond to repeated loud hail announcements to leave the residence according to the sheriff’s office, which prompted the response of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department SWAT Team.

Ultimately, Rousso was apprehended and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He is facing the following charges:

Felony Menacing F5

Second Degree Assault with Serious Bodily Injury F3

Third Degree Assault M1

Child Abuse No Death or Injury M2

Criminal Mischief $300 or more, less than $750 M2

Obstructing Law Enforcement M2

Harassment M3

