2 central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed, authorities say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died but he provided no further details, saying a statement would be released later.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.

