Advertisement

37 million expected to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are eager for the start of summer after more than a year of COVID-related shutdowns.

For the Memorial Day weekend, AAA says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home.

That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

AAA credits the expected increase in travel to rising vaccination rates and increased consumer confidence.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Authorities release identity of pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
SWAT team assists in arrest of alleged domestic violence suspect
Avelo touches down in Grand Junction for the first time
Avelo airline takes first flight
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential...
Israel, Hamas trade deadly fire as confrontation escalates
Two boys in Georgia have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday, police said.
Missing 6-week-old kids in Georgia found; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
After Colonial pipeline attack, maneuvers to avert shortages
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp temporarily suspends fuel tax after pipeline shutdown.
Georgia governor suspends fuel tax
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break...
Pentagon chief during Jan. 6 riot defends military response