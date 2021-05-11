Advertisement

Local shelter adds service to help keep dogs in homes

Kyah, who is available for adoption.
Kyah, who is available for adoption.(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Taylor Burke
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:41 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society is proud to announce that Laura Taylor, RHHS Dog Behavior Counselor, was recently certified as a Professional Dog Trainer.

This latest professional distinction achieved by Taylor adds to the array of resources available to the community through RHHS’s Animal Resource Center, aimed at preventing pets from entering shelters or being rehomed. Taylor provides pet behavior counseling and canine obedience classes through the ARC. These classes help owners and pets understand each other so a perfect match can be ensured.

Registration is now open for RHHS’s next Puppy Obedience School: Canine Life and Social Skills with Laura, starting Tuesday May 18 at 5:30. The four-week class teaches puppies basic obedience, confidence, socialization and body handling.

“It feels good to demonstrate that I have the knowledge the council feels is necessary to perform as a professional dog behavior consultant and trainer,” Taylor said. “I am excited to continue learning and be able to share information and ideas on how dog owners in our community can always be improving their relationship with their canine.”

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is a nonprofit shelter and adoption center that provides housing, medical treatment, and care for dogs and cats until their adoption, as well as provides resources for pet owners, such as animal behavior counseling, free and low-cost food and supplies, and low-cost vaccination services to the community. Roice-Hurst does not euthanize any healthy, adoptable animals and works diligently to match animals to their forever homes, however long that may take.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The stand-off at the scene of the stabbing in Grand Junction, Colo.
Man stabbed on 2800 block of Jean Ln in Grand Junction
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child
GJPD is currently investigating the accident (Photo Credit: David Jones)
Authorities release identity of pedestrian who died after being hit by vehicle
Avelo touches down in Grand Junction for the first time
Avelo airline takes first flight
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Latest News

David Lord's exhibit shows various lighting and refraction techniques in photography.
Photography exhibit opening May 12 in Grand Junction
Flags will fly at half-staff during National Police Week at the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement remembers fallen officers during National Police Week
Mother's Day at Monumental
Mother’s Day Event at Monumental Beer Works
David Hamilton turned himself in on March 24
Grand Junction man arrested for sexual assault on a child