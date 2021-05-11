Local, state health departments to provide testing site at Fruita 8/9 on May 12

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the identification of the B.1.617.2 COVDI-19 variant that was first detected in India of 2020 being reported in Mesa County, along with elevated case numbers, Mesa County Public Health, in coordination with the state health department, will set up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Fruita 8/9 on May 12.

This site will be by appointment only, and appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A link to pre-registration can be found here.

The testing will be done in the parking lot of the school, which is located at 1835 J Road.

