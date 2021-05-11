Photography exhibit opening May 12 in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new art exhibit is coming to the Art Center of Western Colorado.

Photographer David Lord will be showing “Light Studies,” a collection of unedited photographs. The Colorado Mesa University alumnus uses a fourteen year-old DSLR camera for his shots. His work seeks to prove artists can still capture unique images without computers and heavy editing. His photographs highlight different lighting techniques and refraction.

According to Lord, “basically what this whole body of work is, is just studying how light is blended and refracted, and just different techniques, lighting techniques, that I can use to play with light.”

The show runs from May 12 to June 25. Lord pointed out that his show will kick off 25 years and one day after he graduated from CMU.

