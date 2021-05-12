National Council for Mental Health awards Mind Springs Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Council for Mental Well-Being has awarded Mind Springs Health in its innovation category.

According to Mind Springs, the honor is like the “Oscars of behavioral health.” The award was given in recognition of Mind Springs’ new pathway of care called “Metricovery,” which provides a team to address client behavioral health treatment. The care center explained that the approach allows for necessary adjustments to be made more easily. Progress is mapped numerically to establish concrete benchmarks. Mind Springs says the new program is an effective way of addressing behavioral health issues.

According to Michelle Hoy, Mind Springs Health Executive Vice President, ”We’re trying to be creative and thoughtful while still providing good quality care. So, I think part of what I’d say is that it’s possible to provide good quality care and be more efficient and effective, it just takes time, energy, and effort, and we’re really thrilled to be recognized for putting that time and energy into doing things differently.”

Mind Springs assures the public that resources are available for those in need of mental and behavioral health services.

