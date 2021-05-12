Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Princess Pretty Paws’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Princess Pretty Paws! She is about 7 months old. The shelter staff says she is a little shy at first. Once she gets to know you, she will come out of her shell. She is very treat motivated.

Princess Pretty Paws is also one of the shelter’s ‘Cat Pawsitive Pro’ cats, so she has some additional training.

She is currently up for adoption.

