Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

We listened. And we learned. Moving forward, Uncle Ben's will be known as Ben’s Original™. Read our full statement to find out more about our brand's new purpose to create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table: https://t.co/0tSE0lnMa1 pic.twitter.com/741JQU1qTI — Ben's Original USA (@BensOriginal) September 23, 2020

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.