Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

