Western Colorado VA participates in feedback listening session

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System participated in a listening session Tuesday. The event sought feedback from veterans on their experiences at the VA hospital.

According to the hospital, the organization is committed to serving the veteran community. Local veteran and Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1247 Calvin Cage explained that he has largely been pleased with health care at the Grand Junction VA.

”One of the main reasons we moved from Denver to Grand Junction was because of this VA hospital, and I’ve had nothing but good things happen over there. Great progress with the doctors, with the surgeons, with mental health, so I’m very happy with their services.”

According to Kayla Host, “as a veteran myself, and the Director of Communications for the Western Colorado Health Care System, it’s really important to me, for me to hear this from our veterans... This was eye-opening and new, and I’m very excited to tackle some of these suggestions and make the healthcare better for our veterans.”

Some of the veterans in the virtual meeting today voiced concerns regarding a number of issues, including the coordination on the VA’s part with community providers like St. Mary’s hospital. Representatives from the VA responded to those concerns and reached out about solutions. Cage explained that he has already seen an improvement in the care he’s received in recent years compared to his earlier experiences with the system.

“I started going to the VA hospital in, I don’t know, 2012 I believe, and at that time it was still pretty hectic, and you know, there was some changes with the whole VA system, and I’ve noticed some major improvements, and everybody’s getting through there faster, and happier with their service over there.”

The VA asks for veterans’ patience as it responds to feedback. VA centers across the county are hosting these sessions.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.