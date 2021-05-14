Advertisement

Black Citizens and Friends creates Josephine Taylor Dickey Teacher Appreciation Award

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local group, Black Citizens and Friends, has created a new award as a way to honor the legacy of one of their cherished members.

The Josephine Taylor Dickey Teacher Appreciation Award will be given to one District 51 teacher who shows exceptional qualities in the field of education.

As an educator herself, Josephine Dickey was passionate about education and transforming the community so her family felt that making education a priority would be the best way to make her proud.

“She wouldn’t like that we were making her the center of attention but I think she would be happy that we are celebrating teachers and she would be happy that we are donating this money to make education a priority,” says Elise Love, a Board Member of Black Citizens and Friends.

Josephine Taylor Dickey was a lifelong and well-known citizen of Grand Junction. She helped build the Handy Chapel, held seats on many boards in the community, and was an advocate for African American rights.

This will be the first year the award will celebrate a special teacher in the community. The winner will receive $500

