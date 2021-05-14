Gov. Polis rules with CDC, fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most cases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis announced Friday that masks are no longer required in Colorado for those that are fully vaccinated (unless the setting or business requires it). However, it is still suggested that those who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing masks.

This comes after the CDC announcement on Thursday, which eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Gov. Polis did say that businesses still have the right to enforce masks and asked Coloradans to obey their requirements.