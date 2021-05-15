Advertisement

Grand Junction summer camps are back in full force

Grand Junction Parks & Rec
By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction summer camps are back in full force this year, with COVID-19 protocols put into place to keep everyone safe.

Grand Junction did hold some summer camps last year with very strict modifications. But this year’s camps will look a little more normal.

This year the 4 traditional day camps will be available. Including ‘Little Sunshine’ camp for ages 5-6, ‘STARS’ camp for age 7-14, a sports-centered camp called ‘SCORE’, and ‘TWEEN’ camp for ages 11-14. As well as a variety of half day interest-based camps such as wilderness survival, rock climbing, and horse handling.

Last year the activities were much more limited and the group sizes were very small. Grand Junction Parks and Rec couldn’t even begin to accommodate all the kids who wanted to attend. Organizers say it’s a very exciting change this year going back to some normalcy.

Grand Junction Parks and Rec will still be enforcing social distancing, inside mask wearing, and limited group sizes to keep everyone safe.

The camps all start May 24 and run Monday through Friday until August 6.

For more information or to sign up for a summer camp, visit the Grand Junction Parks and Rec website or call 970-254-3866.

