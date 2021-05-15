Advertisement

Universal Orlando Resort to no longer require masks outdoors

People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re...
People who visit Universal Studios Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - People who visit Universal Orlando Resort no longer must wear masks while they’re enjoying the outdoor parts of the park.

The park announced the changes to their safety guidelines on Saturday.

Masks are still required inside the park’s shops and restaurants, as well as at their attractions.  The park says visitors have to wear masks from when they line up for a ride, until they exit it.

As for social distancing, Universal is trying to keep guests three feet apart.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
What the new CDC guidance means for Mesa County
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required....
Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mesa County; health leaders encourage vaccine
Mesa County housing market on the rise
Gov. Polis rules with CDC, fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most cases

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
Grand Junction Parks & Rec
Grand Junction summer camps are back in full force
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday,...
Granholm: Normal service at gas pump likely by late Sunday
In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
IRS to the rescue? Tax audits eyed for infrastructure cash