Mavericks named 2021 RMAC CHAMPIONS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mavericks had to win three straight games on Saturday after losing 8-0 against Colorado Christian Friday afternoon.

They won their first game against Regis, 8-0. The Mavs defense held it down allowing just two hits. Paige Adair only walked one and struck out four. Sarah Staudle batted .500 going 2-4 alongside 3 RBI’s. With a win over the Rangers, they move on to play the Cougars.

Against the Cougars, it was hits all around. the Mavs had 16 to the Cougars 10. Ellie Smith went two innings allowing all of the Cougars’ three runs. Mavs were down 1-0 in the first but Ashley Bradford came up with an RBI-triple to tie it up. Mavs came up five runs in the last two innings to snag the win, 9-3.

For the title, the Mavs came up strong. Aislyn Sharp snuck in a solo home run for a 1-0 lead. In fact, Sharp had three home runs in the Championship game and is the third Mavericks to do so in a single game. Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh where the Mavs lead, 9-1. The Cougars came back with three home runs and brought six runs with them. They cut it down from eight to just two runs with two outs. Ellie Smith came in to relieve Paige Adair to close out the game, 9-7 and get the RMAC Championship.

They will now wait for their seeding for Regionals in Texas, making their fifth straight appearance.

