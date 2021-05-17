Advertisement

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Child tax credit payments are part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit. The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people will also be able to update their status through an online portal. The administration is also setting up another online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit.

The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion families plan. Outside analysts estimate that the payments could essentially halve child poverty. The expanded credits could cost roughly $100 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required....
Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mesa County; health leaders encourage vaccine
The new statues flank the entrance to the school building.
Grand River Academy unveils new mascot statues
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League
Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League comes to Grand Junction
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has annual awards ceremony

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Blinken signals no immediate US press for Mideast cease-fire
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing AP and Al Jazeera offices, among others....
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for...
SC gov. signs bill forcing death row inmates to choose between firing squad, electric chair
Tax Day is May 17 this year because of the pandemic.
Deadline to file federal income taxes is Monday
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal