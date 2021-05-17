Deadly assault under investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 2:14am on Sunday, May 16, officers were dispatched to a report of an assault that took place at a business in the 2200 Block of Colex Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male laying on the ground outside the business, unconscious and not breathing. At that time, the suspect had fled the scene. Officers performed CPR on the victim until medical personnel arrived and transported the male to the hospital where he was ultimately declared deceased.

The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death. Officers and detectives continue to interview witnesses and process the scene of this incident. No suspects have been identified at this time, and detectives will follow up on leads developed through the investigation.

Officers believe that this was an isolated incident and at this time there is no public safety threat.

If you have information that could aid in this investigation, please call non-emergency dispatch at 970.242.6707, and reference GJPD case number 21-24168. Further information will be released as it becomes available, with sensitivity to this on-going investigation.

