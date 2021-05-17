Advertisement

How to watch D51 high school graduation ceremonies

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Calvin Corey
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 is wrapping up the 2021 school year, and all high school graduations will be streamed live on our website and Facebook page.

The schedule for graduations is listed below:

- Monday, May 17, 6 p.m: Palisade High School

- Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m: R-5 High School

- Tuesday, May 18, 6 p.m: Fruita Monument High School

- Wednesday, May 19, 6 p.m: Grand Junction High School

- Thursday, May 20, 6 p.m: Central High School

To watch the livestream on our website, click here, or head to our Facebook page here.

