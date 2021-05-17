Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League comes to Grand Junction

Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League
Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 9:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Mini Motorcycle League held their second race of the season today at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway.

Rocky Mountain Mini Moto was founded in 2005 to promote and develop the sport of Mini Moto racing in Colorado.

The league is based in Denver but compete all across the state. Some of the racers even go on to compete nationally.

Their vision is to bring mini road racing into the mainstream, promote a safe environment, and develop a positive program to introduce racers and spectators to the exciting sport of motorcycle road racing at all ages.

The league started out as adults racing kids motor bikes with street tires on them. and as interest grew, more and more kids and adults wanted to get involved

RMMM has various classes ranging from beginner to expert. So anyone from any skill level to any age can get involved.

Another plus is you do not need a class M license, because you are not riding on the streets.

They will be back here at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway for the championship on October third.

If you’d like to get involved, visit their facebook https://www.facebook.com/rmminimoto, website http://rmminimoto.com, or email them at admin@rmminimoto.com

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at no cost, and identification or insurance is not required....
Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mesa County; health leaders encourage vaccine
The outside of the Mesa County Public Health Department's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
What the new CDC guidance means for Mesa County
The Social Security Administration has released its annual list of top baby names.
Top baby names of 2020 in the U.S., Colorado
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has annual awards ceremony
Grand Junction Parks & Rec
Grand Junction summer camps are back in full force

Latest News

Merit Badges
Boy Scout troop 328 open house and expo
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Grand Junction Parks & Rec
Grand Junction summer camps are back in full force
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has annual awards ceremony