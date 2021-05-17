Wheels West Car Club makes a pit stop at Munchies in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Wheels West Car Club made a pit stop at Munchies Restaurant in Fruita today.

The purpose was to promote their big car show happening in August for the annual Mike the Headless Chicken Festival

The club is always welcoming new members, regardless of your vehicle type. All they ask is that you have a passion for classic automobiles

Each year, the City of Fruita hosts the festival downtown during the weekend after Memorial Day. In 2019, over 21,000 people attended the event. But it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic

This year, the “Mike the Headless Chicken Festival” was scheduled to take place on June 4th and 5th. But got moved back to August 27th and 28th as a safety measure. The car show is scheduled for that Saturday, the 28th.

Someone was even dressed up as Mike the Headless Chicken to support the event

