District 51 schools host Senior Walks

Graduating seniors returned to their elementary schools to cheers and applause
Graduating seniors high-fived current elementary school students at Pomona Elementary School in...
Graduating seniors high-fived current elementary school students at Pomona Elementary School in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several District 51 elementary schools hosted their Senior Walks on Monday for former students now graduating from high school.

The tradition allows seniors to return to where they started before moving on to post-graduation plans. Current elementary school students and teachers cheered on the grads as walked through the school grounds. The current grade-school students also got a preview of what graduation looks like down the road.

According to graduate Viktor Woldruff, ”This is where I went to elementary school. It’s my roots, coming back to show the little kids what they’re gonna do.”

Chipeta Elementary will be hosting its walk on Wednesday.

