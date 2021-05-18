GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The week of May 16 through the 22nd has now been proclaimed Emergency Medical Services Week in Mesa County. This went into effect yesterday at the Mesa County Board of Commissioners Administrative Hearing.

Emergency Medical Services are a vital public service and deserves to be recognized. They consist of emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters, emergency physicians, emergency nurses, administrators, and dispatchers.

Access to 24/7 quality pre-hospital emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury. Our community benefits daily from the knowledge and skills of these highly trained individuals.

If you would like to be in on the action and help, Grand Junction is currently recruiting for EMT’s. If interested, please go to ggcity.org to apply.

